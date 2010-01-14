Clyde man charged in death of son

From a City of Clyde news release:

On January 12, 2010 at 1043am the Clyde Police Department received a request for assistance from the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office. The request was for officer assistance with an unresponsive/not breathing child at 1173 S. Main Street Apt.302, the home of Danielle Myers and KC Goble. Officers from the Clyde Police Department and the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence. Upon the officers arrival they found two month old Preston Goble, son of Myers and Goble, unresponsive in the home. Officers from the Clyde Police Department administered CPR on the child and transported him to the Bellevue Hospital where he was turned over for treatment.

The Clyde Police Department was later contacted by the staff of the Bellevue Hospital, who reported that the infant had been taken by Life Flight to the Toledo Children's Hospital with questionable injuries. The hospital staff requested to speak to an investigator in regards to the condition of the infant and his injuries.

The Toledo Children's Hospital staff also requested that an investigator come to the facility to investigate the injuries Preston Goble.

Officers from the Clyde Police Department and an investigator from the Sandusky County Child Services went to the Toledo Children's Hospital. After conferring with the medical staff at the hospital it was determined that Preston Goble was the victim of an assault.

Further investigation into the matter resulted in the arrest of KC R. Goble, the father of Preston Goble. KC Goble has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault and is currently in the Sandusky County Jail.

On January 13, 2010, the Clyde Police Department received information that Preston Goble was removed from mechanical life support and passed away. There is an autopsy scheduled at the Lucas County Coroner's Office on January 14, 2010.

The incident has been reviewed by the Sandusky County Prosecutor and his staff. The case will be presented to the Sandusky County Grand Jury on January 19, 2010 and any further charges will be discussed at that time.

Any further information will be released by the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office.