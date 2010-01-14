WTOL Editorial: Bell ringing in term on several high notes

The city has begun installing new signs without Mayor Bell's name printed on it. Previous signs with the mayors' names had to be changed with each administration.

Mayor Mike Bell is sending the right messages.

He is not going to put his name on the welcome signs that sit on the Toledo borders. That's refreshing humility. I like the mayor's "It's not all about me attitude."

He has been forthcoming about the true size of the deficit, which is about $40 million. He also said that before he asks taxpayers to approve an increase, he is going to push the city workers unions to make some needed and reasonable concessions. That's refreshing honesty.

It is also a tough but necessary step. I think he's up to the task.

Mayor Bell also receives some high marks for the way he is choosing his advisors. He attracts good people and lets them do their jobs.

This may take some getting used to. It has been a while since the prevailing winds carried such positive vibes.