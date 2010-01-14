Ban on texting while driving could become law across Ohio

(WTOL) - Toledo's ban on texting while driving took effect January 1. Now it could become law across the state.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is the driving force behind the proposed ban.

Senator Shirley Smith (D-Cleveland, 21st District) equates the push to ban texting to the seat belt law. "This isn't about what you hear about enforcement. It's about changing behaviors, breaking bad habits, and more, importantly saving lives."

The National Safety Council reports 25 percent of all crashes involve drivers talking or texting on their cell phones.

