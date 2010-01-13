Heel Tastic: Does it Work?

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(WTOL) - The recent cold weather might have folks feet looking and feeling dry and cracked, so we wanted to find out if Heel Tastic helps relieve those tootsies?

It looks like roll-on deodorant for your feet, but instead, Heel Tastic promises to nurture your feet and get those toesies feeling soft again. Patty Smith volunteered to try it.

Patty has Scoliosis. Her husband Mike often rubs her feet for her using a combo of lotions. He'd love to roll it on and maybe get better results.

"Yeah, it's like Vaseline," said Mike as he applied the product to his wife's feet.

After applying it, Patty's feet already look and feel more supple, but they're also pretty greasy.

Undaunted, Mike slathers on Patty's favorite lotion to compare it to Heel Tastic. "I don't think it's any better than the green tea lotion," said Mike.

However, both of Patty's feet look better after application. It does take a bit of time for the special oils in the Heel Tastic to absorb.

Still, Patty agreed to give her feet a few more applications to see if her dry, cracked heels would return to normal. So far, she's getting about the same results as with lotions, which are cheaper than the $10 roll-on.

The Smiths aren't so sure Heel Tastic is fantastic after all. Mike gives it a C.

Patty did bump it up just a bit after a few more applications, says she saw a little difference, but is still unsure this product is better than a heavy lotion. Heel Tastic rolls on a C.

Heel Tastic in available in the As Seen on TV section in Wal-Mart.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.