Heel Tastic: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(WTOL) - The recent cold weather might have folks feet looking and feeling dry and cracked, so we wanted to find out if Heel Tastic helps relieve those tootsies?

It looks like roll-on deodorant for your feet, but instead, Heel Tastic promises to nurture your feet and get those toesies feeling soft again. Patty Smith volunteered to try it.

Patty has Scoliosis.  Her husband Mike often rubs her feet for her using a combo of lotions. He'd love to roll it on and maybe get better results.

"Yeah, it's like Vaseline," said Mike as he applied the product to his wife's feet.

After applying it, Patty's feet already look and feel more supple, but they're also pretty greasy.

Undaunted, Mike slathers on Patty's favorite lotion to compare it to Heel Tastic. "I don't think it's any better than the green tea lotion," said Mike.

However, both of Patty's feet look better after application. It does take a bit of time for the special oils in the Heel Tastic to absorb.

Still, Patty agreed to give her feet a few more applications to see if her dry, cracked heels would return to normal. So far, she's getting about the same results as with lotions, which are cheaper than the $10 roll-on.

The Smiths aren't so sure Heel Tastic is fantastic after all. Mike gives it a C.

Patty did bump it up just a bit after a few more applications, says she saw a little difference, but is still unsure this product is better than a heavy lotion.  Heel Tastic rolls on a C.

Heel Tastic in available in the As Seen on TV section in Wal-Mart.

