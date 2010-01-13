Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

(WTOL) - Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding the man who molested a six-year-old girl.

Donald Rioux, 39, improperly touched his victim under a blanket while the rest of her family was in the room. When they removed that blanket, he said he was asleep and thought the six-year-old was someone else.

He was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2001 and served three years probation.

Rioux must register as a sex offender twice a year but failed to show up last November. That is a felony.

Rioux stands 5'11" and weighs 195 pounds.

If you've seen him, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

