A Waterville woman worries about her family in Haiti

WATERVILLE, OH (WTOL) - In spite of the recent earthquake, a Waterville woman says she's been worried about her family in Haiti every night for the past 20 years.

Jentia Diaz was born in Haiti. She still has family there, but she's not sure where.

"It's hard to eat when you know people are running around with no food, especially with the earthquake," said Diaz.

It's been 20 years since a very sick 11-year-old Jentia came to America. She says it was like being in a "paradise land."

She says the Haiti now so crumbled by earthquake has always been battered by poverty and state-sanctioned violence.

Jentia remembers seeing soldiers marching. "They'd carry big machetes. They'd go inside people's homes and just start cutting their heads off."

She can still hear the wailing from distant mountaintops. In the rubble of the earthquake, she suspects that wailing's much closer.

As for rebuilding, in Haiti, it's almost hard for her to imagine.

"Here, we can use bulldozers," said Jentia. "In Haiti, most people don't even know what that is."

She prays for her father and three sisters still there. All these years there's been no contact. Jentia wonders about them and believes they've been wondering about her too.

"I pray everyday that somehow God will send them a sign. Because they don't even know if I'm alive."

Despite the distance and years and this latest catastrophe, Jentia says she still harbors the dream of one day being connected with her family again.

Locally, the group International Services of Hope is collecting relief supplies and shipping them over to Haiti.

They say Haitians need things like water, medical supplies, blankets and toiletries. They're accepting a number of items including bottled water and cleaning supplies.

You can drop them off at ISOH/Impact in Waterville, or at any Tireman store.

