Michigan model's family speaks out about her murder

MONROE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) - Wednesday night, the family of a murdered Michigan model spoke out, with a pointed message for whoever did it. "I'd love for them to get the guy who killed her and do the same thing to him," Gloria Conner said.

Paula Sladewski and her boyfriend Kevin Klym flew from Detroit to south Florida to see a New Year's concert by Lady Gaga. Days later, her burning body turned up in a Dumpster.

Sladerski's grandparents, who live in Monroe, are stunned that the girl who was adopted into the family at age eight could die such a horrible death.

Instead, they're trying to focus on the good times.

"She had a shape just like Barbie. She was a pretty girl," said Gloria.

A modeling career is what their 26-year-old granddaughter always wanted. In 2003, Paula made it onto a "Playboy" Talent Search video.

"She was very smart in school, got all As," said Gloria.

Her grandfather Merrill adds, "She was a good kid and smart in high school and went around by herself to do the things she did, model-wise."

The last time they saw Paula was at a family party on Christmas Eve. The Connors didn't see anything amiss between the couple at the party. Afterward, she left for Florida with Klym.

Klym told North Miami police that they had gotten into a fight in a club on January 3, and he was kicked out.

Surveillance video shows her leaving without him. Her body was later found in a trash bin ten miles away, burned beyond recognition.

"It's tough, it's tough," said Gloria. :It's a darn shame that there are people in this world that are so mean. And why they killed her nobody knows, you know?"

Police have no suspects, but have named Klym as a person of interest.

