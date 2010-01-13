Urban Coalition members say TPS investigations violated them

Today, the Ohio State Auditor's Office will release results of a Toledo Public School audit, which was undertaken to help in the investigation of Dan Burns, a former TPS administrator.

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Urban Coalition -- composed of former Board Member Darlene Fisher, Dr. Francis Dumbuya and Steve Flagg -- say Toledo Public Schools (TPS) invaded their privacy when former employee Dan Burns investigated them.

In a press conference Wednesday, they discussed their frustration. "I have a strong inclination that my rights have been violated by this 31 years of secret investigations of my life," said Dumbuya.

The coalition also argues the investigations were illegal because public dollars were used to investigate private citizens.

When questioned whether the information is really private, Flagg lost his temper with reporters.

The three believe the investigations took place because they are an outspoken group against some of he practices by TPS. "For years, we have dug out the facts -- that being the urban coalition -- presented them to the public and offered our interpretation of that information," said Flagg. "This is not a reason for a public institution to order an investigation of us."

Darlene Fisher adds that she believes these investigations could be a reason whistle blowers are not coming forward about problems with the TPS system.

Lastly, the group questioned if Burns is the only person to be held accountable. They want to know if former TPS Superintendent Eugene Sanders knew about the investigations and also if the current administration covered up information.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.