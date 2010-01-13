Bell works to balance budget; will meet with union leaders

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Mayor Mike Bell is working to balance the city budget before a deadline at the end of March.

In his second week as mayor, Bell plans to meet with city union leaders Thursday to talk about ways to trim the General Fund budget, which pays for services like police, fire and solid waste services.

"What we have to discuss is how we're going to recover from this 40 million dollar deficit," said Bell. "My first hope is to sit down with the unions… I understand their position is going to be different than mine."

AFSCME Local 2058 President Alan Cox says he knows Bell will ask for concessions from union leaders.

"Each one of us has to be independently creative in how we're going to provide a significant savings so we can get back close to the budget before asking citizens to do more," said Cox.

Bell says asking taxpayers for additional revenue is a possibility. "It's an equal pain thing, at some point in time we might have to look at what we can do with our citizens…"

However, the mayor says the city needs to examine in-house operations first, but says leaders are trying to think outside the box.

The city needs to approve a balanced 2010 budget plan by the end of March.



Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.