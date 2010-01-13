Bell invites community to MLK Unity Celebration

Toledo Mayor Mike Bell and other city leaders are asking the community to attend the Martin Luther King Jr., Unity Celebration Monday.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Mayor Mike Bell and other city leaders are asking the community to attend the Martin Luther King Jr., Unity Celebration Monday that honors the slain civil rights leader.

The mayor said, "As we move through this economy, and as we move through the things that are important to people -- the quality of life, we come more closer to understanding that none of this happens without unity and all of us working together."

This is the ninth year for the event, which is held at the University of Toledo (UT). The theme this year is "If I can help somebody." The event begins at 9:30 a.m., at Savage Arena on the UT campus. There will be music, speakers, and a free lunch.

