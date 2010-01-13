Folks still waiting for gym on Sylvania Avenue

They're still selling memberships and plan to open, but it may not happen anytime soon at their current construction site.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Fitness 19 still hasn't been able to tell its customers when their new gym will open.

The company did open a temporary facility for customers while their planned gym on Sylvania Avenue was under construction after Mika Highsmith's story aired on WTOL in August.

Deanne VanBuren, who saw signs advertising $12 gym memberships, says the facility on Sylvania looks just like it did in August.

Construction was shut down in May because Deveaux Outlot investors, who were funding construction, are caught up in several court cases.

Shortly after WTOL's coverage, Fitness 19 opened a temporary location on Monroe Street.

Deanne VanBuren and Geoffrey Wedwaldt joined the low cost gym out of convenience.

Wedwalt finally gave up and requested a cancellation and a refundon while waiting for gym to be built.

"They said absolutely not. They tried to tell me to go to temporary facility," said Wedwalt.

However, after filing a complaint with the Attorney General's Office, Wedwalt says the company agreed to refund his signup fee, but they deducted a monthly payment. He says he told the manager about what happened three weeks ago.

"As of today they have not taken care of that situation," said Wedwalt. "Now I'm suspicious as to whether I'm (going to) see another deduction on Jan. 16."

Wedwalt says it's not about the money, but the principle.

A Note from Problem Solver Mika Highsmith:

Customers must understand what they're getting into before signing a contract. If folks pick a gym without a facility, anything could happen. In this instance, Fitness 19 did offer to provide a service and folks must adhere to their agreement.

