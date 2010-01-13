New software blocks ability to text while driving

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

WELLESLEY, MA (WTOL) - A Massachusetts company developed iZup software, a mobile application that helps drivers avoid distractions caused by their mobile phones.

The software prevents outgoing communication and holds text messages, e-mails and calls while driving with the exception of 911 and a list of authorized phone numbers.

The software activates at five miles per hour and doesn't turn off for red lights or traffic.

iZUP is currently available for Windows Mobile and Android smartphones.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.