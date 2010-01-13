Bell meets with Larry Dillin to discuss city development

Mayor Mike Bell met with developer Larry Dillin Wednesday to discuss the Marina District and other possible development project in the Glass City.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mayor Mike Bell met with developer Larry Dillin Wednesday to discuss the Marina District and other possible development projects in the Glass City.

Bell said, however, that the Marina District is not one of his biggest priorities right now. "I'm not really focused on the Marina District. Ours was a general discussion to see where possible projects might go in the future. If we're able to tighten up the Marina District, we'll do that right now. I'm focused on dealing with this $40-million deficit."

The Marina District has undergone major improvements during the Finkbeiner administration through taxpayer-funded projects. Improvements included environmental clean-up of land and the Acme power plant as well as improvements to the public marina.

In related news, the mayor will be holding a summit meeting Thursday with various city union leaders to work on the city deficit.

