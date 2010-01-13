Girl, 13, hit by truck early Wednesday morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A 13-year-old girl is recovering after getting hit by a truck in south Toledo just after 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South and Detroit avenues.

Toledo police say the girl was on her way to school when she walked into the street and was hit by a pick-up truck.

The girl was taken to Toledo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck is not expected to face charges.

The girl is expected to recover.