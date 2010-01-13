AP Exclusive: Obama wants $33 billion more for war - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AP Exclusive: Obama wants $33 billion more for war

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration plans to ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to fight unpopular wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, on top of a record request for $708 billion for the Defense Department next year, The Associated Press has learned.

The extra $33 billion would mostly go toward the expansion of the war in Afghanistan. Obama ordered an extra 30,000 troops for that war as part of an overhaul of the war strategy late last year. The administration's budget plan for 2011 is due on Feb. 1.

Military officials have suggested that the request would top $700 billion for the first time, but the precise figure has not been made public.

U.S. officials outlined the coming requests on condition of anonymity because the budget request will not be sent to Congress until later this month.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

