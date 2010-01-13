Red Cross says up to 3 million affected by Haiti quake

Members of a campus Christian community called Zakuska recently returned from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where they were helping an orphanage.

Haitians in U.S. worry about loved ones

ISOH Impact: How you can help folks in Japan

Note: Waterville's ISOH Impact is collecting bottled water, baby items, non-perishables to send to Haiti. They're also taking cash donations. See the attached video for Joe Stoll's report.

For those with loved ones in Haiti: You may call 888.407.4747 to find out if there is information about them.

GENEVA (AP) - The International Federation of the Red Cross estimates that up to 3 million people have been affected by a powerful earthquake that caused massive destruction in the Haitian capital.

Spokesman Paul Conneally says the fact that the quake occurred very close to Port-au-Prince was "not a good indicator." He says Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the northern hemisphere and is ill-prepared to handle a major disaster.

Conneally told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it would take 24-48 hours before a clear picture emerges of the scale of the destruction.

Meanwhile, international aid groups including the Red Cross are gearing up for a major relief effort in Haiti focused on rescuing survivors and setting up field hospitals for the wounded.

