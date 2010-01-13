Kaptur's challengers say she's too entrenched in Washington - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kaptur's challengers say she's too entrenched in Washington

Jack Smith Jack Smith

Both Jack Smith, a former Toledo Police officer, and Rich Iott, CEO of the former Food Town, say Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur's time in Washington is up. They believe the U.S. needs to return to the basics set down by our Founding Fathers in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

Click the attached video for Jonathan Walsh's full report.

Powered by Frankly