Students sue Oregon Schools District for breach of contract

"They didn't have the equipment for the solar installation that we were supposed to learn until the beginning of this month, January," said Dawn Weinbrecht. "The course was supposed to end December 12."

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Several students of a green technology training program at the Oregon Career and Technology Center say the program fell way short of its promises and have filed a lawsuit against Oregon City Schools to recover losses.

Student Dawn Weinbrecht says the building was far from an ideal setting in which to receive training on solar panel installation and wind technology. But she says it was the classes that disappointed her the most, including the fact that the teachers couldn't get the basic materials to teach.

She and 11 other of the 24 students in the class have teamed up with a Perrysburg law firm and filed a lawsuit in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. They're suing the Oregon City Schools for breach of contract, negligence and fraud.

They had used stimulus funds to pay for the course and are seeking monetary damages.

"Yes, hopefully we can help out our clients in the best way possible," said attorney Joanna Orth.

Oregon Schools Superintendent Mike Zalar said the green energy program is new and that "it is unfortunate that our effort to provide training in this cutting edge industry was not deemed acceptable by some students."

While the district has attempted to address complaints brought forth by these individuals, it has received notice of the lawsuit.

Zalar said he could not comment further due to legal concerns.

