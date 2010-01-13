UT students gather to pray for victims of Haiti's earthquake - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT students gather to pray for victims of Haiti's earthquake

The earthquake is the worst on record for Haiti.

A group of Toledo college students gathered Tuesday night to pray for Haiti's earthquake victims.

Members of the campus Christian community Zakuska recently returned from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where they were helping in an orphanage. They are worried about the children and staff workers they came to love.

Watch the attached video for the full report.

