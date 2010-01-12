Hicks family wants justice in death of loved one killed by police bullet

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says officers arrived within minutes and "there was some type of verbal exchange… We know the woman had something in her hand, some type of weapon."

Toledo police officers Diane Chandler and Rebecca Kenney are on administrative leave after police say they shot and killed a mentally ill woman in a group home on Fernwood in central Toledo.

The issue of police force will be the focus of a meeting among the Safety Committee of Toledo City Council at 2 p.m. Thursday at One Government Center.

The family of Linda Hicks, who was shot and killed by a Toledo Police officer, is demanding justice following the recent grand jury ruling that exonerated the officer who pulled the trigger. Watch the attached video for Joe Stoll's full report.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A grand jury ruled Friday that Toledo Police Officer Diane Chandler, who fatally shot Linda Hicks, will not be indicted on a murder charge.

Chandler responded to a group home on Fernwood Dec. 14 after the home owner called police saying the 62-year-old Hicks was off her medication and acting uncontrollably.

Police say Hicks walked toward the officers with scissors raised and made threats. Chandler shot her in the head twice after a taser used by Officer Rebecca Kenney malfunctioned.

