North Toledo neighbors committed to preventing crime -- but it's not easy

More than 200 people are expected to meet this evening to hear an update on a protection plan for north Toledo. The annual United North meeting will take place in the Old Polish Village. On the agenda: tough talk about crime in the area -- and how to prevent it.

Indeed, neighborhood block watch groups are committed to preventing crime -- but it isn't easy these days.

