Toledo City Council dithers over dog advisory panel

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Any time the words "pit bulls" and "laws" get mentioned, there's sure to be some heated debate, which is the case here in Toledo as council considers setting up a dog policy advisory panel to review the city's laws on dogs, especially those which focus on pit bulls.

City Council's Rob Ludeman was on council when most of the restrictions on pit bulls were put in place. "We, as a council, went on the advice of the dog warden on a lot of the issues that pertain to how the law is written now."

Toledo's vicious dog law places a limit of one adult pit bull per household and requires a pit bull to be on a leash and muzzled when out in public. Some are worried public safety and personal liability will be at risk if that law is tinkered with.

"Insurance companies will not for 99 percent of the time write insurance coverage homeowners or renters insurance policies for pit bulls so victims of pit bulls are victims twice, first when they get bit and second when there's no way to collect compensation," said attorney Charles Boyk.

Ludeman favors setting up a dog policy panel to examine possible changes to the law. "I think we can potentially define vicious without being breed specific. That is one thing I probably anticipate might come out of this advisory committee."

Council could approve setting up a dog advisory panel by next week.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.