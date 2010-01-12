Obama: Reid's comment was not `mean-spirited'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says Harry Reid was trying to praise him when the Senate majority leader made a controversial reference to Obama's race and dialect, and that the Nevada lawmaker simply used "inartful language."

Much of Washington's political world has been abuzz over comments Reid made during the 2008 presidential campaign, as newly reported in the book, "Game Change."

Reid called Obama a gifted candidate who was a light-skinned African-American "with no Negro dialect, unless he wanted to have one."

Reid has apologized and Obama has accepted. Republican critics have called for Reid to step down. Obama said Reid's language was inappropriate but not mean-spirited.

Obama made the remarks to the TV One network.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.