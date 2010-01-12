Woman accused of al-Qaida ties wants lawyers fired

NEW YORK (AP) - There's been more courtroom theatrics in New York from a U.S.-trained scientist accused of shooting at FBI agents and helping al-Qaida.

Aafia Siddiqui had previously vowed not to work with her defense team and demanded a meeting with President Barack Obama. She told a judge on Monday that she wanted to fire her legal team and complained about "injustices in this court."

Jury selection in her case is set for Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

The 37-year-old Siddiqui is accused of grabbing a U.S. Army officer's rifle in Afghanistan in July 2008 and firing at U.S. soldiers and FBI agents. She was shot in the abdomen in the encounter, but recovered.

She denies firing the weapon.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.