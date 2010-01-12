BOE certifies both Stainbrook and Simpson paperwork

A group opposing the current GOP party leadership says it voted in Jeff Simpson as a new chair at a meeting of the Lucas County GOP Central Committee Monday.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County Board of Elections accepted documents Tuesday from two men claiming to be in charge of the Lucas County Republican Party.

The board accepted and certified committee lists from both Jon Stainbrook and Jeff Simpson.

Stainbrook claims to be in charge of the GOP. Simpson says he took control of the party fairly during a meeting in December.

Since both sets of committee lists were certified, both sets will go to the state Republican Party. It will then be up to the state GOP leaders to decide who is in charge of the Lucas County Republicans.

