Former Food Town CEO Rich Iott launches bid for US Congress

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

MONCLOVA, OH (WTOL) - Toledo-area businessman and Monclova resident Rich Iott launched a bid for U.S. Congress Tuesday. He'll be running for the 8th District seat currrently held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur.

Iott was the President and CEO of Seaway Food Town, Inc., a regional chain of 75 supermarkets and drugstores based in Maumee until that company merged with Spartan Stores in 2000. He said the focus of his campaign will be on sound fiscal policy, limiting federal reach into the lives of citizens and the activities of businesses, and a common sense approach to government. "I feel there is a great deal of resentment among the people these days about how this country is being run," he stated in a press release.

Iott, 58, has never held an elected office before. When asked what qualified him for the job, he replied, "that is exactly my qualification: I am not a politician, never have been, and don't intend to become one." He indicated that among other things he intends to introduce is term-limit legislation.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.