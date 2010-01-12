Former Sandusky teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

Posted by Kaycee Hallett, WTOL intern

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) - Drew Smith, a former St. Mary Central Catholic gym teacher, pleaded guilty Tuesday of having sex with a student.

Police say Smith had sex with an 18-year-old student at least twice.

As part of the plea deal, Smith won't have to serve any prison time or register as a sex offender, but he will go on probation.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.