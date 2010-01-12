Browns name Heckert as general manager

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

Cleveland, OH (WOIO) - The Browns finally named Tom Heckert Jr. as the club's General Manager. Heckert joins the Browns after spending the previous nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including the last four as general manager.

"I want to thank Randy Lerner and Mike Holmgren for this tremendous opportunity," Heckert said. "I also want to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Andy Reid and Joe Banner for an outstanding nine-year run with a first-class organization. It was the Eagles who allowed me to climb the NFL personnel ladder, and I am proud of what we were able to accomplish there. I will always have fond memories of my stay in Philadelphia. I am eager to get started with the Browns, a team for which my father worked and that I rooted for growing up. Working alongside some of the most experienced and successful people in this business in Mike, Eric Mangini and Bryan, I believe we have the foundation in place to re-establish the Browns as one of the top franchises in the NFL."

Heckert first went to the Eagles as Director of Player Personnel in 2001 before being promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2003. He joined the Eagles following a 10-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, spending his first nine seasons there as both a pro and college scout. Heckert also served as the Dolphins' Assistant Director of Pro Personnel/College Scout in 1999 before being promoted to Director of Pro Personnel in 2000.



During Heckert's tenure with the Eagles, the team drafted or acquired 10 players who would go on to earn Pro Bowl status, including kicker David Akers, defensive lineman Trent Cole, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, offensive lineman Jason Peters, cornerback Asante Samuel and fullback Leonard Weaver, all of whom recently were selected to the 2010 Pro Bowl. Of the 22 Eagles starters at the end of the 2009 season, 13 were draft choices of the team during Heckert's tenure while two more were signed as undrafted free agents. In fact, three players from the club's 2009 draft class were among the 13.



Over the course of Heckert's 17-year NFL career, the teams with which he has been associated have experienced 16 winning seasons, won eight division titles and made 13 postseason trips, including five NFC Championship game appearances (2001-04, 2008 seasons), in addition to representing the NFC at Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2004 season.



In his career, Heckert has had the opportunity to work for three of the most successful head coaches in NFL history, including Hall of Famer Don Shula, Jimmy Johnson and Andy Reid.

Heckert was appointed by the NFL to the College Advisory Committee in 2003, which advises college football juniors on their draft status. He was named to the General Managers Advisory Committee in 2008, which consults Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL football operations department on key issues regarding player development, scouting and technology.

A native of Adrian, Michigan, Heckert spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Hillsdale College, in Hillsdale, Michigan, where he also played defensive back. A second generation NFL executive, his father, Tom Sr., spent 26 years in the NFL player personnel ranks, with his final 19 seasons as part of the Dolphins' personnel department before retiring following the 2007 season. Tom Sr. also spent five seasons as the Midwest scout for the Cleveland Browns from 1982-86.