Otsego parents concerned about their special-needs kids

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

OTSEGO, OH (WTOL) - A group of parents with special-needs kids who ride Otsego buses expressed concern at a school board meeting Monday. The parents want the superintendent to look into problems they're expressing about supervision on the bus.

"Some of the boys were getting out of their seat belts. My son came home with a different boys clothes on. We don't know exactly what's happening," said parent Shari Ewing.

Parents want an aide on the bus to increase supervision over the students. Superintendent Jim Garber says an aide on the bus is a possibility they would consider. "I'm absolutely convinced that there's nothing more our supervisor wants to do than to make sure the kids are safe going to and from school - and that's the problem they're working with," said Garber.

Meanwhile, at least one parent is threatening a lawsuit.

