Bedford Township fire being called 'suspicious'

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) - An abandoned gas station was destroyed by fire Monday night in the 7400 block of Telegraph Road just north of Sterns Road in Bedford Township.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 10:00 p.m., and closed Telegraph Road while they worked to put out the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.