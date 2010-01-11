Lucas County Sheriff's Office asks for help solving 21-year-old's murder

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County Sheriff's Office needs help solving the murder of 21-year-old Joseph Linares. He was gunned down in The Lake of the Woods apartments on Bancroft near McCord in Springfield Township Saturday night.

Daniel Stover is still shaken over what happened at his neighbors' building over the weekend.

"It makes me kind of scary. You've got to keep turning around and watching your back all the time, because you don't know."

Lucas County Sheriff's Detective Phil Williams says deputies are working to track down whoever shot Linares by going through records and talking with family members and friends. So far, clues from the apartment and neighbor's tips have given them little to go on.

"We've received a couple of CrimeStoppers, and we're following up on those as they come in," said Williams.

Investigators believe the shooter or his accomplice knocked on Linares' door, he answered and was gunned down.

"Shortly after, when his roommate came home, he noticed the door was opened, went inside and found his roommate in the hallway, back towards the bedroom," said Williams.

Witnesses then began calling police, reporting they had seen two tall men running from the complex. Both are described as around 6'3" tall, slender, and around 20 years old. Based on one caller's description, detectives drew a sketch.

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

