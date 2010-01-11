WTOL Editorial: Share your gently used clothing with the needy

It's probably a safe bet that a lot of you have clothes hanging in your closets or stored someplace in your house that you no longer wear.

Here's an idea: Give them to someone who needs them and will wear them.

WTOL News 11 has teamed up with a number of local companies and the Cherry Street Mission to help you get those unwanted clothes into the hands of the needy. It's called Clothing your Community, and the message is simple.

When you no longer wear it, share it. Take a couple of hours over the next week and clean out your closets. Put the clothes in bags and drop those off at any Andersons or Fifth Third Bank location.

We're pretty sure that with your help we can collect, clean and distribute about 40 tons of clothes.

Just remember, when you no longer wear it, share it. Someone will be very happy you did.