Man accused of killing Lori Ann Hill to go free

Walter Zimbeck, whom police say is responsible for the two decade old murder of Lori Hill, faced a judge for the first time on Monday. He has been charged with murder and aggravated murder.

By Tim Miller - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) – The man accused of killing a 14-year-old Lucas County girl in 1985 is set to go free Friday.

Forty-two-year-old Walter Zimbeck was arrested in Tennessee last July. He had dated thLori Ann Hill before she was killed.

Fourteen-year-old Lori Ann went missing in October of 1985 after she left a pizzeria in Swanton. Her body was found by a deer hunter in the woods in Swanton the next day.

Zimbeck was charged with Hill's beating death and has been at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.

Defense attorneys for Zimbeck asked for a dismissal of the charges saying he did not kill Lori Ann. Lawyers say Zimbeck had passed a polygraph early in the investigation, did not have any motive for killing Hill, and had witnesses to provide his alibi but that they had since died.

Fulton County Common Pleas Court Judge James Barber said, "There was, and continues to be, no physical evidence in the case linking Mr. Zimbeck to the crime. Thus the viability and veracity of the memories and recollections generated in this case are of particular concern, weight, and moment... since they cannot be tested nor corroborated by reference to any physical evidence."

Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Haselman says he is disappointed by the dismissal of the indictment and that a jury will not be allowed to hear the evidence. "However, our system of justice allows for an appeal under these circumstances and the state will present its arguments to the court of appeals."

Zimbeck is set to be freed from jail on Friday afternoon. Because of the appeal, he'll have to post a bond of $1,000.



Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.