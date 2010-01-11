Jeepers, Mr. Wilson, Jeep's making some cool changes

By Dick Berry - email

Posted by Kate Oatis

DETROIT, MI (WTOL) - The annual North American International Auto Show opens this Saturday at Cobo Hall in Detroit.

The automaker isn't holding any news conferences, rolling out any new vehicles or concept cars. But current models are on display, including some variations to the Toledo-made Jeep Liberty and Wrangler.

Actually, the only thing new about the Jeep Liberty is the look. The Renegade, a Liberty with a tough appearance, will fill a slot between the current sport and limited versions of the vehicle.

"We just thought it needed that type of model," said Jeep designer Mark Allen. "We've got the base model covered and high end covered. Needed on that was specifically an off road model."

Chrysler is also rolling out a Wrangler with a new look. There will be four different versions, each appealing to a different region of the country.

The Islander is a convertible Wrangler targeted for the beach crowd. The Mountain is styled for folks who like to go camping. Two other viersions -- the Arctic and the Desert -- will be introduced later this year.

And what about new Jeep models that could be built in Toledo?

"We have some Jeeps on the drawing board," Allen said. "Some are ready to go, but nothing we're talking about this year."

