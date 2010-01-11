2 indicted in fatal beating at Caesars

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two suspects have been indicted in connection with a fatal beating at a Toledo nightclub.

32-year-old Marland Woods died last month after reportedly being kicked and hit in the head while at Caesars.

Terrance Osley and Norman Corggens were arrested soon after the incident.

A Lucas County Grand Jury has now indicted them on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

