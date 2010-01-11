Just say 'no' to people who ask you to wire money

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Ever heard of the old grandchildren scam trick?

A Toledo woman says she was in a hit-and-run accident a year ago when she received a phone call from someone who said she was her granddaughter and needed and $2,220 to get her car back.

The good news is, the woman didn't fall for it, but the scammers targeted just about everyone who lived in Alexis Gardens, an assisted living facility -- and not everyone was so lucky. One woman was scammed out of $2,000.

Toledo Police Lieutenant D. Schmidt says the scammers are back -- and that they're very smart.

"They call in the wee hours of the morning, and they are very convincing."

If you get a call asking you to wire money, don't do it, advises Schmidt, who also suggests that you just hang up.

