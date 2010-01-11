EcoTrack 11: Even a Christmas tree can be recycled

By Tara Hastings - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It's time to take down the ornaments and lights, but what do you do with your bare tree?

Instead of throwing it away -- you can recycle it!

Greg Kott with Clean Wood Recycling in Springfield Township says you just have to make sure "there are no tinsel, lights, bags or tags on it" when you drop it off.

Lucas County residents can drop their trees off for free, helping to save on landfill space.

"The brush is ground up, composted for about eight months in the big pile behind us, and then it's re-ground and then cooled and sold out for different product sizes," Kott said.

But used Christmas trees aren't the only thing you can drop off here.

"In the summer, people bring their yard waste here when they mow their grass, trim their bushes. Anything that is organic and can break down, we do that process here."

