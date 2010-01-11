Owens reassures students as Arrowhead Learning Center opens

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) – Owens Community College opened its Arrowhead Learning Center Monday, but some students are still worried because the School of Nursing lost its accreditation last Fall. School leaders say they're taking steps to gain back students' trust.

More than 700 students have registered for classes at the center, which resides in Maumee.

Nursing student Meshell Wilson says she had to rethink her options after the nursing program lost accreditation last year.

"I came through the LPN program through Owens. It was very successful. I was able to get a job… I do have faith in Owens," said Wilson.

About the accreditation problem, Owens officials say they failed to have enough adjunct instructors with Masters Degrees in Nursing and didn't properly document their research.

Owens Interim Provost Renay Scott says students now want to know the accreditation status of the program they've enrolled in, which is why Scott asked all of Owens' deans to give her an update on the status of their programs.

The Charles E. Boyk Law Office says they have 51 cases filed against Owens Community College. They have 26 more ready to go and another 10 interested because of the nursing school mishap.

Scott says Owens is hiring about 10 new instructors and is on the way to fixing the problem. "It's going to take time… I think the public will see we are taking this serious and we are."

