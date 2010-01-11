Lucas County Commissioners re-elect Pete Gerken

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County Commissioners voted to re-elect Pete Gerken as 2010 president Monday morning.

Gerken says the group has already started working with the new City of Toledo administration and is hopeful for more teamwork in the future.

"I think you're going to see a tighter partnership between the City of Toledo and Lucas County," said Gerken.

While he says there are many fiscal and financial problems for commissioners to work on, Gerken also says the group needs to better communicate and work together.

