Owens Community College opens Maumee location

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - Owens Community College opens a new learning center Monday at Arrowhead Park in Maumee.

Owens Vice President of Workforce Services Mike Bankey says they have been planning the center at that location for three years. "It's been a long, thought-out process that we were coming to the right location, providing the right services to the community."

The Maumee campus is 25,000 square feet with 14 classrooms and four computer labs. Owens traditional degrees will be available there as well as workforce development including wind and solar technology training.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.