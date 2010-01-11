Man stabbed while chasing suspected burglar in south Toledo

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One man was stabbed chasing a suspected burglar in the 1400 block of Colburn around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A group of men sitting in van say they witnessed another man take several items from a house. The men say they chased the suspected burglar, and he pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them in the hand.

The other men say they tackled the suspect and held him until police arrived.

One neighbor says she is not surprised the men chased the burglar. She says everyone in the neighborhood has had their garages broken into and they are fighting back by looking out for one another.

Police say the man who was stabbed is expected to be alright.

