Springfield Twp. & Lucas Co. Sheriff's Dept. fight over 911 calls

By Dick Berry - email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Saturday night's murder of a Springfield Township man at the Lake of the Woods Apartments on Bancroft near McCord comes at a time when Springfield Twp. is involved in a bitter dispute over the loss of road patrols by the Lucas County Sheriff's Dept.

On January 1, the Lucas County Sheriff's Department began charging townships for patrols and dispatching services as a way to close a department budget deficit. Monclova Township said yes to the cost. Springfield Township refuses to pay.

Springfield Township resident Arnold Dzienny has lived there for 16 years. He's thinks there's a connection between the Saturday night township murder and lack of the sheriff's presence.

"The bad guys read the paper as well as the good guys," Dzienny said. He feels that if Springfield Twp. paid the cost, the incident could have been avoided.

The Sheriff's Dept. and trustees are trying to hammer out a deal.

Trustees still maintain services should not be billed for services because residents pay for the 911 levy.

County officials claim the levy only covers the cost of infrastructure and equipment.

Trustee Bob Bethel plans to go to the prosecutor's office for a legal opinion.

Litigation is also a possibility.

But Bethel hopes to avoid a lawsuit. "At this point we have to agree to disagree with the whole dispatcher/call taking. This is not intended to be confrontational. Just a clarification, difference in interpretation."

Dzienny says there's no need to get lawyers involved to settle the issue. The Sheriff's Dept. just needs to re-evaluate its budget.

"YYou resolve it by looking at the budget again and figuring out how can we shortfall so quickly all of a sudden. Now you have to have all this money to pay for their protection."

At the very least, Springfield Twp. isn't totally unprotected. There are two road patrols, one each in eastern and western Lucas County.

But only life threatening emergencies will be responded to in townships that don't pay.

Regarding the murder mentioned above, if you have any information please call 419-213-4941.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.