Mom, 2 young children die in La. house fire

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say a mother and her two young children were killed when their home was engulfed in flames.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says 23-year-old Brittney Sion died of smoke inhalation and burns, along with her son, 3-year-old Trimirron Stelly, and her daughter, 2-year-old Analya Sion.

Firefighters quickly pulled the family from the Saturday afternoon blaze in Opelousas (ah-puh-LOO'-sihs), but all were later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Browning says the fire appears to have been an accident.

Investigators are looking into possible problems with the house's electrical system, though Browning says the exact cause is unknown.

The house did not have smoke detectors.

