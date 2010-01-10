Power out at Cleveland airport, flights canceled

CLEVELAND (AP) - A power outage at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has canceled several flights as electric crews investigate what caused the early morning failure.

Airport spokeswoman Jackie Mayo says power went out about 6:50 a.m. Sunday and Continental and US Airways canceled flights until 6 p.m.

Mayo says the cause of the outage is unknown and crews from Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. were on site trying to figure out what happened. Mayo says critical areas such as the airfields and the airport tower have power and a backup generator was providing limited lighting in the terminal.

An outage at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4 also grounded flights for about an hour.

