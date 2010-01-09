Police identify Springfield Township murder victim

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - An autopsy is underway Monday on the body of 21-year-old Joseph Linares, who the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says was shot twice in the chest. Linares later died at a Toledo-area hospital.

The sheriff's department will release a sketch on Monday to discuss a person of interest in the case.

Linares was shot at the Lake of the Woods Apartments on Bancroft near McCord around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.

They report a roommate came home to find Linares. They believe he was shot in the doorway of the apartment.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.