Browns interview 2nd GM candidate

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns President Mike Holmgren has interviewed Seattle Pro Personnel Director Will Lewis to be Cleveland's general manager.

Through a team spokesman, Holmgren reported the meeting with Lewis "went very well."

Holmgren, who took over Cleveland's football operations earlier this week, previously worked with Lewis in Green Bay and Seattle.

On Wednesday, Holmgren interviewed Philadelphia Eagles GM Tom Heckert. The Browns will not conduct any interviews over the weekend, spokesman Neal Gulkis said.

Heckert, whose father, Tom, worked as a scout for the Browns in the 1980s, could be hired once the Eagles complete their season. They play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC playoffs on Saturday. Heckert was reportedly going to interview for Seattle's GM job this week but backed out.

