1,000-1,200 census jobs coming to northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Ohio stands to lose one or two seats after the 2010 Census is completed. That will affect Ohio's voice in the Congress of the United States.

According to the Census 2010 homepage, the 2010 Census is "a short form" census that collects only basic information. Age, Sex, Race, Hispanic or Latino origin, Household Relationship and whether your Home is Owned or Rented.

This means that people still need to be counted, and to count people, people are needed.

The number of jobs the census will bring to northwest Ohio is between 1,000 to 1,200.

"We need a good workforce," Dwight Dean, the Detroit Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau said. "We need people who are familiar with each and every neighborhood because the work is in the neighborhood."

The Bureau won't know how many people they will need from each neighborhood until after the April 1 census mail-in deadline.

But you can start applying for those jobs now. Links for more information are in the Big Red Box. Or you can call 1-866-861-2010.

Pay is anywhere from $12-15 an hour depending on the work region and it will last between six and eight weeks.

Jobs are part-time. Anyone from high school graduates to retirees can apply. A simple test and a thorough a background check are required to qualify.

Mayor Mike Bell and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur are interested in getting the best count possible because population count determines the number of tax dollars the state and cities receive.

"We need to make sure that we are appropriately represented," said Mayor Bell, "because if we don't do that we are going to suffer financially."

