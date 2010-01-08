By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Not everyone's moaning about winter's first round of heavy snowfall. For some, a snow day equals a pay day.

The area received several inches of snow from this latest winter blast. Somehow, that has to be removed.

That's where Josh Hillabrand and Brian Horton come in.

Hillabrand and Horton got behind the wheel Thursday afternoon. 18 hours later, they were still out, earning the green stuff by plowing the white stuff.

"This is how I make a living in the winter," Hillabrand said. "Unfortunately, it's been a bad winter so far. Not much snow."

With house payments, insurance payments, and payments of every other kind, Hillabrand is happy. "It's good to finally get some snow."

Horton feels the same way. "It means a lot. Definitely helps pay the bills in the wintertime. We're in automotive construction business--both of these are down."

After 18 hours of labor, how do they stay awake and alert all that time?

"You drink water, you eat snacks. You try not to fill up on a lot of heavy foods going to make you tired. Caffeine energy drinks," said Horton, naming off his options.

Hillabrand says that it's up to Mother Nature whether they work or not. But while some hate the snow, he says, "I don't got a problem with it, it's money."

Horton's mother has a problem with it. "My mom is the worst person to complain. She complains about the snow all the time. I tell her you don't understand what that does for the economy."

