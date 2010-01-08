Officer in fatal Hicks shooting not indicted for murder

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says officers arrived within minutes and "there was some type of verbal exchange… We know the woman had something in her hand, some type of weapon."

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says the investigation will take about three or four weeks. He says the officer who shot the woman feared for her life and acted in self defense.

The issue of police force will be the focus of a meeting among the Safety Committee of Toledo City Council at 2 p.m. Thursday at One Government Center.

Ministers question use of police force in Hicks shooting

Ministers question use of police force in Hicks shooting

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A grand jury ruled Friday that Toledo Police Officer Diane Chandler, who fatally shot Linda Hicks, will not be indicted on a murder charge.

Chandler responded to a group home on Fernwood Dec. 14 after the home owner called police saying the 62-year-old Hicks was off her medication and acting uncontrollably.

Police say Hicks walked toward the officers with scissors raised and made threats. Chandler shot her in the head twice after a taser used by Officer Rebecca Kenney malfunctioned.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.