Officer in fatal Hicks shooting not indicted for murder

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A grand jury ruled Friday that Toledo Police Officer Diane Chandler, who fatally shot Linda Hicks, will not be indicted on a murder charge.

Chandler responded to a group home on Fernwood Dec. 14 after the home owner called police saying the 62-year-old Hicks was off her medication and acting uncontrollably.

Police say Hicks walked toward the officers with scissors raised and made threats. Chandler shot her in the head twice after a taser used by Officer Rebecca Kenney malfunctioned.

