5 Toledo men arrested for suspicion of selling cocaine

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - An 11-count federal indictment for drug possession with intent to distribute was announced Friday against five men from Toledo:

Thomas Watters, 32

Jose Carrizales, 29

John Cortez, 37

Samuel Ruiz, 35

Frank Yglesias, 29

Also listed in the indictment is Jose Romero of Edinburg, TX.

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio charges each defendant with conspiring to possess powder cocaine, cocaine base (crack) and marijuana with intent to distribute. Watters faces an additional charge of unlawful use of a communication facility.

The indictment culminates a three-year investigation and alleges the men were involved in drug distribution since 2002. Involved in the investigation were the FBI, Toledo Metro Drug Task Force, Lucas County Sheriff's Department, Sylvania Township Police and Washington Township Police.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ava Dustin and Joseph Wilson.

